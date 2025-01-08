Clarification On Detained Azerbaijani Ships Off Eritrean Coast
The State Maritime and port Agency (DDLA), together with the
crew of three ships from Azerbaijan, has clarified reports
regarding the hostage situation on the coast of Eritrea in Africa,
Azernews reports, citing the Agency.
Agency spokesperson Parvana Imanova stated that on November 7,
2024, "Caspian Marine Services B.V." received information from its
Azerbaijan branch about the detention of three of its ships by the
Eritrean authorities.
The Agency immediately informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
and officially notified the relevant Eritrean maritime authority,
the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the permanent
representation of Eritrea in the CIS, and the British Embassy with
the necessary details.
It should be noted that earlier reports confirmed the detention
of three Azerbaijani ships and their crews off the coast of
Eritrea.
