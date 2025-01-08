(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chelsea Madison New York Partners with Yug by Tanvi Group to Unveil Exquisite Timepiece Collection at IIJS Signature 2025Chelsea Madison New York, a distinguished symbol of refined luxury and unparalleled craftsmanship, has unveiled its exclusive collection of timepieces in an extraordinary collaboration with the esteemed Yug by Tanvi Group. This exclusive collection was introduced on January 5, 2025, at the prestigious IIJS Signature 2025 event in Mumbai, a globally renowned showcase for fine jewelry and timekeeping excellence.This collection brings together Chelsea Madison New York's exceptional design expertise and Yug by Tanvi Group's legacy in fine jewelry craftsmanship, creating timepieces that seamlessly blend art and functionality. The collection is seen as a perfect fusion of modern luxury and timeless appeal, poised to make a significant impact in the global luxury watch market."We are immensely proud of the successful debut of this collection," said Darshan Kothari, CEO of Chelsea Madison New York. "This partnership with Yug by Tanvi Group is a celebration of the finest in luxury, craftsmanship, and innovation. We are certain that our timepieces will establish a new standard of excellence for connoisseurs of exceptional artistry."Yug by Tanvi Group, an iconic name in the Indian luxury market, is celebrated for its masterful blend of traditional artistry with contemporary sophistication. Their distinguished legacy positions them as the ideal partner for Chelsea Madison New York's entry into the Indian luxury market, bringing a new level of refinement to timekeeping."This collaboration with Chelsea Madison New York marks a landmark moment in our journey," said Raj Bhalara, Director of Yug by Tanvi Group. "The timepiece collection launched at IIJS Signature 2025 represents the pinnacle of innovation, grace, and timeless allure. We are honored to introduce these extraordinary creations to our select clientele."IIJS Signature 2025, one of India's most exclusive luxury trade events, attracts a curated selection of the world's most esteemed jewelry designers, manufacturers, and luxury brands. Chelsea Madison New York and Yug by Tanvi Group presented their timepiece collection at an opulent showcase, offering an exclusive preview of these breathtaking works of horological art.Media Contacts:Chelsea Madison New YorkPress Contact: +91 6363-595497Email: ...Website:---About Chelsea Madison New YorkChelsea Madison New York is a premier luxury brand renowned for its unmatched artistry, innovative design, and devotion to craftsmanship. Offering a curated collection of opulent timepieces, jewelry, and accessories, Chelsea Madison New York epitomizes the zenith of elegance and sophistication, catering to the refined tastes of today's discerning global connoisseurs.About Yug by Tanvi GroupYug by Tanvi Group is a leading name in the Indian luxury market, specializing in high-end jewelry and accessories. With a focus on intricate craftsmanship and contemporary design, the brand has established itself as a symbol of elegance and prestige in the global luxury industry.

