Gold Worth ₹29 Lakh Concealed As Metal Buttons Seized At IGI Airport In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi : Gold worth ₹29 lakh was seized by the Department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, January 6. The gold had been concealed as metal buttons, which were found in the baggage of a male passenger.

The accused, who was travelling from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was intercepted after his arrival at the Delhi Airport , the customs department stated on X.

How was the passenger arrested

Although the passenger had gone undetected through the door frame metal detector, he was caught during the X-ray scanning of his baggage.

| How an FBI sting stopped a Russian smuggler but not his Hong Kong supply route

“While the passenger cleared the DFMD (door frame metal detector) without triggering any alarms, a detailed manual inspection of the baggage revealed 201 silver-coated rings appearing to be made of gold, ingeniously concealed as metal buttons of apparel,” the customs department said in a post on X.

The concealed metal rings, confirmed to be 24 carat gold, weighed a total of 379 grams valued about ₹29 lakh, added the customs department.

“Through spot profiling techniques, customs officers flagged the passenger at the Green Channel exit. Upon X-ray scanning of the baggage, suspicious images were noticed," which led to the passenger being caught, said the Customs Department.

| New Year 2025: UP STF nabs Bihar smugglers with 5.9kg charas worth ₹30 Lakh Gold smuggling at Mumbai Airport

On January 5, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four individuals, including two airport staff members working at a duty-free shop, for smuggling six kilograms of gold, worth ₹4.84 crore at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The Mumbai unit of the DRI intercepted two airport staff members when they were transporting the smuggled gold outside the airport, said an official. "After their interrogation, two receivers were also apprehended by the DRI officials," the official told PTI.