Shmyhal And Icelandic FM Discuss Confiscation Of Frozen Russian Assets

This was discussed during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports citing the Prime Minister's Telegram channel.

“Special attention was paid to the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets. We discussed the strengthening of sanctions, in particular the need to make every effort to combat the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation,” he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the parties discussed Iceland's contribution to Ukrainian arms production based on the“Danish model.” We look forward to further increasing investments in the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe. He invited Icelandic companies to join the reconstruction projects.

The head of the Ukrainian government called the meeting“constructive” and emphasized:“It is important that the first foreign visit of the representative of the new Government of Iceland is to Ukraine.”

The Prime Minister thanked for the support of the European and European integration path of our country. Iceland actively participates in the implementation of initiatives to achieve a just peace and coalitions in support of Ukraine.

“We especially appreciate Iceland's leadership in the Coalition for Demining and in launching the International Register of Damage. We are grateful to the Icelandic people for the solidarity and assistance provided to Ukraine since the first days of Russia's large-scale armed invasion,” he added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir assured of the new Icelandic government's continued support for Ukraine.

Photo: CMU