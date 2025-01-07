Workforce Management Software Market, 39% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), Deployment (Cloud based and On-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered ActiveOps PLC, Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd., ATOSS Software AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paycor HCM Inc., PTC Inc., Rippling People Center Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, UKG Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Workday Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

39%. To the growth of the global market.

The Workforce Management Software Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The North American workforce management software market is experiencing significant growth due to increased penetration of social media and the high demand for cost-effective HR solutions. Organizations are adopting these software solutions to manage their workforce, foster innovation, promote growth, and boost profits. The rising employment rate in North America, particularly in the US, is a major factor driving this trend. Digital technologies have revolutionized HR functions, enabling swift execution of processes without interruptions. Mobile applications for workforce management are increasingly popular in US staffing systems. Workforce management solutions are essential tools for enhancing organizational performance.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 IT and telecom

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 Manufacturing 1.5 Others



2.1 Cloud based 2.2 On-premises



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Cloud-based workforce management software allows businesses to manage their employees remotely with accessibility from anywhere via the internet. This solution offers features such as time tracking, scheduling, and communication. The cloud- segment is projected to expand rapidly due to its ability to provide global, up-to-date information from a unified platform. Enterprises benefit from reliability, visibility, and flexibility to accommodate diverse HR needs worldwide. Cloud-based workforce management software can be deployed faster and updated seamlessly, providing users with the latest functionalities without additional client effort. These advantages make cloud-based WFM software increasingly popular for managing dynamic and remote workforces, fueling the market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Workforce Management Software market is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to businesses seeking to optimize their workforce and streamline operations. This software solutions segment encompasses a range of applications, including remote work tools, employee management systems, labor management software, and staff scheduling solutions. These platforms enable businesses to effectively manage their workforce, predict workforce needs, and optimize scheduling for various industries such as healthcare and field services. Key features of workforce management software include task management, workforce prediction, time tracking, and labor analytics. Additionally, mobile applications, AI, predictive analytics, and business intelligence solutions are increasingly being integrated to enhance productivity, customer service, and compliance with labor laws. Hybrid workforces, including in-store employees and IT resources, also benefit from these solutions, allowing for efficient management of both remote and on-premises teams.

Market Overview

The Workforce Management Software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of remote work and the need for efficient Employee Management, Labor Management, and HR Management in various industries. The market caters to Business Operations in sectors like Healthcare, Construction, Packaging, Aerospace, and Manufacturing, among others. This software enables Workforce Prediction, Scheduling, Task Management, Rewards, and Time and Attendance tracking. It also offers Workforce Optimization through AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, and Big Data analysis. The market includes solutions for Contact Centers, Back Offices, Energy and Utilities, and IT Resources. Compliance with labor laws and resource allocation are crucial aspects of this software. The market is witnessing a shift towards digital solutions, including mobile applications, and the adoption of cloud segment for its scalability and accessibility. Remote workforces, including in-store employees, field service providers, and remote agents, are also being effectively managed through these solutions. Employee training and fatigue management are additional features that enhance productivity and ensure workforce readiness.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

