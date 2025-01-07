Lifestory Research: Trilogy By Shea Homes Tops Consumer Trust Rankings For Thirteenth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for the thirteenth consecutive year. In the 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Study, 19,781 active adult consumers (age 55+) shared their opinions about active adult homebuilders. Trilogy by Shea Homes secured the highest Net Trust Quotient score of 108.2, earning the top spot in this year's ranking.The 2025 study, which included major industry brands like Four Seasons K. Hovnanian, Toll Brothers, Del Webb, Esplanade by Taylor Morrison, Lennar, and The Villages of Florida, highlights consumer trust in the leading active adult homebuilders in the United States.As the longest-running study of its kind, the America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder research program continues to be a key industry benchmark, offering valuable insights into consumer perceptions of the country's largest homebuilders.For more information about the Lifestory Research 2025, America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

