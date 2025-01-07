KTR Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order On Quash Petition

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 7 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Telangana High Court order, dismissing his petition to quash FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against him in connection with Formula-E race.

The former minister's counsel has filed a petition in the apex court. The same is likely to come up for hearing in a couple of days.

The High Court on Tuesday pronounced its order, dismissing KTR's petition to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered last month. The High Court also refused to pass orders to restrain ACB from arresting Rama Rao. It withdrew the interim order which had provided protection to him from arrest during the hearing of the quash petition.

Meanwhile, the BRS leader has said that his fight for truth will continue.“Mark my words, our comeback will be stronger than this setback,” he posted on X.“Your lies won't shatter me. Your words won't diminish me. Your actions won't obscure my vision. This cacophony won't silence me. Today's obstacles will give way to tomorrow's triumph. The truth will shine brighter with time,” wrote KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

“I respect our judiciary and my unwavering belief that justice will prevail. My fight for truth continues, and soon, the world will also witness it,” he added.

The ACB on December 29 filed a case against KTR, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) former chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy for alleged financial irregularities in organising the Formula E-car race in 2023 when BRS was in power.

The ACB registered the FIR under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code. On a complaint by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, the ACB registered the FIR. It alleged irregularities in payments exceeding Rs 54.88 crore made by the HMDA to Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO) and associated entities without adhering to established financial procedures.

The ACB had summoned KTR for questioning on Monday (January 6). The former minister visited the ACB office but returned without appearing before the investigating officer after his lawyer was not allowed to be present during questioning.

He submitted a letter to the ACB, requesting it to defer the questioning till the High Court pronounces its order. The ACB has issued a fresh notice, directing KTR to appear on January 9.