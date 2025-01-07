Digifi Partners With Ascent To Optimize Loan Originations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DigiFi is the modern loan origination system that streamlines the lending journey for both borrowers and lenders. DigiFi's users are empowered to level-up from inflexible legacy systems to a next-generation LOS that can be used for any lending product. To make their LOS front-end experience even more flexible for client lenders and their borrowers, DigiFi has partnered with Ascent. Ascent's Experience enables lenders to solve the fragmented experience problem by streamlining and simplifying any and all product applications and forms across their operation. Ascent takes the complexity out of any loan application process and has been shown to cut application abandonment in half.

"DigiFi is a modern platform that offers great flexibility for originating any kind of credit product," said Drew Lyall, Head of Technology at Ascent. "It also offers great flexibility in terms of integration, making our collaboration with DigiFi a rewarding opportunity to push the boundaries of what constitutes a good digital experience."

"Our platform is highly extensible and accommodates a wide range of products and originating scenarios," said Josh Jersey, co-founder and CEO at DigiFi. "Ascent allows us to take the complexity out of the process for loan applicants, and improving the overall experience makes our clients more competitive."

About Digifi

DigiFi is an all-in-one loan origination system that streamlines the lending journey from application through funding, powering a best-in-class experience for borrowers and teams. DigiFi helps lenders break free from the limitations of inflexible legacy systems with a modern LOS that can be configured for any lending product, anywhere in the world. DigiFi-enabled lenders have processed more than $100B in loan applications. For more information, please visit digifi.

About Ascent

Ascent is the next-generation platform that provides lenders with the ability to streamline any and all product applications and forms without disrupting existing systems and processes. Ascent replaces the patchwork of full-stack product applications, static web forms, and PDFs with intelligent applications and forms featuring prefilled data, optional pre-screening rules and logic, and collaborative document collection. Most importantly, the platform learns from every interaction, and uses those learnings to make subsequent experiences more contextual, with fewer questions for the customer and less work for the lender. Using Ascent's no-code builder, institutions can rapidly configure and deploy beautiful bespoke applications and forms at their own pace. For more information, please visit ascentplatform.

Contacts

Glen

Fossella

[email protected]

617-335-2181

Joshua Jersey

[email protected]

646-663-3391

SOURCE Ascent Platform Corporation