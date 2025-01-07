Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Participate At The Nasdaq Live From Marketsite Broadcast At Silicon Slopes 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

(Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be participating in Nasdaq's Live from MarketSite broadcast at the Silicon Slopes Summit 2025 on January 14, 2025.

Live from MarketSite is Nasdaq's flagship broadcast opportunity, showcasing innovative leaders and disruptive companies in their fields. The interview with Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan is expected to include a discussion about the upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform* and its pipeline of tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, HPV, and an upper respiratory multiplex panel, as well as how Co-Diagnostics is positioned to address possible future health crises arising from infectious diseases such as human metapneumovirus (HMPV), H5N1, or avian flu, and mpox, formerly monkeypox.

The Company's existing Co-DxTM Logix Smart® ABC (Influenza A/B & SARS-CoV-2) Test already detects all known circulating strains of H5N1 and is available for purchase by qualified centralized laboratories as a Research Use Only (RUO)** assay within the United States, and as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) in regions that accept CE markings as valid regulatory clearance. Co-Diagnostics has also completed the principal design work and in silico analysis of an H5N1-specific target, which could be used as a standalone test or even added to the existing ABC test as needed.

Previously, the Company announced that the results of an analysis of the Co-DxTM Logix Smart® Mpox (2-Gene) RUO test showed that the test should retain full reactivity against mpox strains circulating over the last year, including clade 1b, and Co-Diagnostics is prepared to launch an updated 3-gene version of this test, based on the needs of affected regions.

A post-holiday surge of COVID-19 has shown that the virus continues to be an unpredictable but persistent threat in the United States, as some experts warn that the pandemic is still ongoing and that COVID-19 remains dangerous.

Once available, the broadcast may be found on Nasdaq's Live from MarketSite webpage , as well as via the Company's social media platforms.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR HomeTM, Co-Dx PCR ProTM, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

**Co-Dx Logix Smart RUO tests are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Forward-looking statements include statements made with respect to our Co-Dx PCR platform and its pipeline of tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, HPV, and an upper respiratory multiplex panel. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2024, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

