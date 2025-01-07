Alico, Inc. To Present At 27Th Annual ICR Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 27th Annual ICR being held on January 13-15, 2025 in Orlando, FL.

The Company's presentation will begin at 8:00 am Eastern time on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the“News / Events” tab on the investor relations website at .

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida's agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq:“ALCO”) at

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

...

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

...