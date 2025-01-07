PAC Machinery Brings Variety Of Packaging Solutions To Inaugural Pack Expo Southeast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery (PAC), a leader in the flexible packaging with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, will exhibit a range of innovative packaging machines and solutions at the Inaugural Pack Southeast 2025. Pack Expo Southeast will be the first of three shows PAC Machinery will exhibit at in 2025. The three-day show will be held (March 10-12, 2025; at Georgia World Center, Atlanta).

PAC Machinery President Greg Berguig, said offering a variety of machinery provides PAC Machinery with an advantage.

“Besides showcasing different ways to automate bag and pouch packaging processes with our solutions at our booth, we can help a wide range of businesses with over 80 different packaging machines that we have in our full product offerings across half a dozen machine categories and with our materials division so show attendees should add us to their show planner and visit our booth at 1708,” Berguig said.

PAC Machinery will be at booth 1708 and is one out of hundreds of expected companies exhibiting the latest innovations at Pack Expo Southeast. PAC will showcase the following machines: (1) PVT Plus MED, a validatable medical vacuum sealer with gas flush for modified atmosphere packaging used mainly for medical and pharmaceutical industry packaging, (2) Rollbag ® R785 with Thermal Transfer Printer , PAC's best-selling tabletop automatic poly bagger that allows for printing shipping information right on the bag making it one advanced tool for e-commerce and fulfillment shipping and (3) The D545 AV Band Sealer – a flexible, continuous band sealer for pouches sealed in a vertical position with an adjustable sealing head to accommodate a variety of pouch sizes.

According to a press release on this show from the producers, PMMI (The Association for Packaging and processing Technologies, the Atlanta location is a regional hotspot for manufacturing so it was an ideal location to add to their list of shows. Producers say the show was added due to packaging industry growth to provide a resource to help businesses experience the latest innovations, address business needs, and keep pace with the latest trends in packaging.

Learn more about the PAC Machinery Featured Solutions:

PVT Plus Med Sealer , a validatable medical vacuum sealer with gas flush for modified atmosphere packaging for medical and other critical applications which require precise control of all sealing process. Info:

The D545 AV Band Sealer - is a continuous band sealer for pouches sealed in a vertical position. The D545 has the advantage of a compact modern design and is ideal for applications that require accurate control of sealing temperature for consistent seal integrity. This band sealer has a temperature controller with digital readout and includes an automatic cool down function. The sealing head is adjustable in height away from the integrated conveyor to accommodate pouches from 4.5′′ to 16.5′′ in height. Info:

Rollbag ® R785 with Thermal Transfer Printer a unique, all-electric, flexible, tabletop automatic poly bagger that delivers a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution able to operate at up to 40 bags/min. Runs poly bags on a roll up to 12”W and 20”L. Thermal Transfer Printer allows for direct printing on the bag. Info:

Visit PAC Machinery in 2025 at other shows:

Promat | March 17-20, 2025 | Chicago, IL | McCormick Place

Pack Expo Vegas | Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 2025 | Las Vegas, NV | Las Vegas Convention Ctr.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC's solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery's globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

