New Coach Appointed For Azerbaijani National Football Team
Laman Ismayilova
Rashad Eyyubov has been appointed coach of the Azerbaijan
national football team, Azernews reports.
He will work in the coaching staff led by Fernando Santos. The
contract with him is scheduled until 2028.
Rashad Eyyubov has played for Simurg, Khazar Lankaran, Kapaz,
Gabala, Sumgayit, Neftchi, Sabah and Zira clubs during his football
career.
He played 7 games for the national team in 2015-2019.
The 32-year-old specialist worked as a coach for the U-19,
reserve and main teams of Sabah.
