Video Of Goats Rushing Into Burning Fire Goes Viral, Gets 139 Million Views Social Media Finds Connection With Satan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Instagram video, uploaded on January 5, has been viewed more than 139 million times. The shows at least two goats running inside a fireplace while it is burning in full swing.“It's 2025, and even goats don't want to live anymore,” says a caption on the video .

Despite a man trying to save the goat by pulling it back from the fireplace, the goat repeatedly rushes inside without caring about the blazing fire.

“Goats use fire to burn out the parasites from their fur. That's why they're associated with hell... People in the past just saw them voluntarily stand over a fire and freaked out...” commented one user.

“They hid her child, and she thought her child was being burned. As a result, she jumped into the fire to save her child. That is how I understood the video,” remarked another.

“Now I understand the relationship with goats and Satan,” wrote one user.

“Did I just watched goat try to commit suicide?” wondered another.

“The goat said hurry up and curry me,” posted one user while another quipped,“Bro said... "dinner on me".”

“It seems that the goats listened to some self-development lecturers,” came a witty reply.“And people say animals are smart and have feelings,” came another.

“I felt that goat... some days you just want to go out in a blaze of glory,” posted one user.

Viral video

The video was shared on Instagram by a user called xiaoling5350. While the user regularly shares videos that go viral , this is the first time one of their videos has become massively popular.

As per watermarks, it seems like the video was originally uploaded on Douyin, China's most popular video-sharing platform. It is called the Chinese version of TikTok, and it has 400 million daily viewers. Many believe it is copied from TikTok features.