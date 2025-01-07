AI Flight Lands Safely After Midair Engine Shutdown

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bengaluru : A Delhi-bound Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines shut down midair, according to airport sources.

Flight 2820 departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at approximately 7 PM but returned an hour later after circling the city.

“It happened the day before yesterday. We don't have the technical details, but the flight made an emergency landing,” a source quoted by PTI said.

The aircraft landed safely without incident, and all disembarked unharmed. The cause of the engine shutdown is yet to be determined.

In a separate incident, a Turkish Airlines flight traveling from Istanbul to Colombo was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka's capital.

The flight, carrying 299 passengers and 10 crew members, landed safely at 6:51 AM. All passengers and crew are reported safe and will continue their journey to Colombo once weather conditions improve.

-B