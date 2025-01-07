Shakawath Hossain Wins 'Hotelier Of The Year 2024'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Md Shakawath Hossain, a celebrated leader in Bangladesh's hospitality and industry, has been named the "Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024" by the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA).



This recognition highlights his remarkable contributions to the and displays Bangladesh's growing presence in the global hospitality landscape.



The award, presented by BIHA President Hakim Ali, celebrates Hossain's extraordinary accomplishments in 2024, during which he became the only Bangladeshi hotelier to receive two national and two international honors. Among his accolades are the title of Tourism Face of South Asia at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) and Hotelier of the Year by the Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards (BTTHA). He was also recognised as the Hospitality Professional of Bangladesh by the Tourism Industry Trainers Association and named the Best Hotelier of Bangladesh at the Hotel Industry Architecture, Interiors & Management Conference.



With over two decades of experience, Shakawath Hossain has consistently demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability. His efforts have elevated service standards in the country while positioning Bangladesh as a competitive player in global tourism. Under his guidance, several groundbreaking initiatives have been implemented, including training programs, sustainable business practices like Food Cost Optimization, and operational improvements that have set new benchmarks for the industry.



Adding to his impressive career, Hossain served as an official judge at the World Chefs Culinary Cup Korea 2024, a testament to his expertise and influence in the culinary arts. This international role reflects his commitment to showcasing Bangladesh's rich culinary heritage and fostering emerging talent in the global arena.



BIHA President Hakim Ali praised Hossain's achievements, saying, "Md Shakawath Hossain exemplifies the excellence and innovation that define our hospitality industry. As an academician, researcher, and practitioner, he has set new standards in Bangladesh and gained international recognition for his work. His leadership and dedication inspire the entire sector, and we are proud to honor him as the Most Awarded Hotelier of Bangladesh 2024."



The BIHA recognition, coupled with his role at the World Chefs Culinary Cup, marks a significant milestone in his journey, inspiring a new generation of professionals to aim for excellence in hospitality and tourism.

