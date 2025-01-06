Govcio Media & Research Opens Nominations For Cyberscape Flywheel Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Flywheel Awards embody what it means to be a transformer in IT, and it is our goal to recognize these leaders," said Michael Hoffman, president, GovCIO & Research. "The awards will recognize the accomplishments and programs that they work on to transform and innovate strategies, systems and tools that protect networks, infrastructure and develop the cybersecurity workforce."



The CyberScape Flywheel Award categories include:



Defender



Zero Trust Advocate





Cybersecurity Rising Star





Cyber Leader



CISO of the Year





Nominees must be a federal IT employee whose achievements took place during 2024. The entry deadline is January 31, 2025 and finalists will be announced on February 14, 2025. Award winners will be presented with CyberScape Flywheel Awards during the April 3 summit. Don't let your cyber leaders go unnoticed - submit your nominations here .



Visit GovCIO Media & Research's CyberScape Summit event page to view the full agenda, speaker lineup and register for this must-attend annual event.



Interested in creating your own CyberScape Award category? For an exclusive sponsorship opportunity, reach out to Executive Sales Director Jennifer Weiss.



