Kuwait, Omani Fms Discuss Regional, Int'l Developments
Date
1/6/2025 10:06:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed with Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Monday over the phone strong bilateral relations and recent regional and international developments, according to a Ministry statement. (end)
hb
