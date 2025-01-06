VITAS® Healthcare Receives The 2024 DAISY Health Equity Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN) has selected VITAS Healthcare as the first hospice organization to receive the coveted DAISY Equity Award in the 25-year history of the DAISY Foundation. AAMN, in conjunction with the DAISY Foundation, bestows this award to an individual or team that goes above and beyond in caring for patients and families from underserved populations most impacted by health disparities.

AAMN presented the DAISY Health Equity Award to VITAS Vice President of Community Affairs Diane Deese and the St. Louis VITAS team at the 49th annual AAMN Conference and Awards Dinner held in St. Louis, Missouri, in October.

“It is truly an honor to be the first hospice organization to receive this evidence-based award from the respected DAISY Foundation and AAMN,” said Deese.“As the nation's leading end-of-life care provider, we are proud to serve patients other providers don't serve in areas where others won't go. Access to care matters to VITAS, especially for underserved populations that bear the burden of health disparities. One of our core values is 'patients and families come first' as we deliver equitable, high-quality hospice care across all our communities.”

As VITAS continues to accelerate progress toward health equity and works to mitigate negative social determinants of health, its focus remains on exceptional patient care. The company's other core values include: We take care of each other. I'll do my best today and do even better tomorrow. I am proud to make a difference.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 55 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,679 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 21,977. Visit .

