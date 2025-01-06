Family Of Companies Rebrand To Launch Strategic Growth Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company will continue to provide world class service to small businesses,

indigenous small businesses, and other entrepreneurs in the marketplace

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Service Equity Partners (SEP) family of companies including GovContractPros, Strategic Growth Advisors, Softek Global Services, and Digital Twin Capital, is pleased to announce the rebranding of the group under one consolidated name: Strategic Growth Partners (SGP).

Together the company will exist as one premier organization serving clients through the entire government contracting life cycle. Small business and tribally owned companies no longer need to be referred between companies, but can work with one organization, SGP, to provide small business advisory, business development, back office support, and mergers and acquisitions advisory.

Since 2021 the sister companies have operated as partners working closely to serve growing demand. GovContractPros was founded by three Small Business Administration senior officials. Today, GovContractPros co-founder and managing director John Shoraka steps into the role of CEO of SGP.

Shoraka said, "The family of companies has always worked closely together to give clients a best-in-class experience, but now I am thrilled to share that as Strategic Growth Partners, we are unifying into one comprehensive organization that fully encompasses the entire government contracting life cycle."

Softek Global Services founder and COO Rajesh Shah said "We are stronger together than we will ever be apart. I am proud of this organization that we are building and how it is helping America's small business grow and prosper."

With this unification, SGP is set to deliver even more seamless support to clients navigating the government contracting landscape. This rebranding not only signifies a new chapter in the company's evolution but also reinforces its unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses and tribal enterprises across the nation.

Strategic Growth Advisors CEO and co-founder John Cook steps into the role of Chief Growth Officer for SGP. "We could not be more excited about officially coming together under one roof to serve our ever-growing client roster. Our vision is clear, and it's based on our track record: we intend to achieve massive growth for our clients through our team of experts and rapid acceleration model through tribal 8(a) partnerships," said Cook.

This new venture capitalizes on a foundation of trust and collaboration, uniting companies with a shared history of deep partnership to form SGP and drive innovation into the future. The rebrand officially launched January 6, 2025. Learn more about Strategic Growth Partners at strategicgrowthpartners.

Strategic Growth Partners (SGP) is the premier partner for small businesses navigating the federal marketplace, offering a comprehensive suite of services including Small Business Advisory, Business Development, Back Office Solutions, and Mergers & Acquisitions. With decades of experience spanning federal agencies and executive leadership in private industry, SGP delivers unparalleled expertise and tailored strategies going far beyond baseline expectations to help clients achieve sustainable growth across the GovCon lifecycle.

SGP specializes in supporting all socioeconomic small businesses, with a proven track record of servicing Tribal 8(a) Program partnerships to foster rapid acceleration and unique regulatory advantages. SGP is peerless as a service provider, acting as architects of success and crafting growth strategies for ambitious government contractors ready to thrive.

Contact:











Sam Griego

Strategic Growth Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Strategic Growth Partners

