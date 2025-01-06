(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for veterinary lasers accelerates with heightened consumer awareness and integrated insurance. Clinics emphasize advanced pain management and quicker recoveries, continuing to invest in Class III and IV devices. Global collaboration aims to resolve persistent protocol divergences across applications. New Delhi, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary lasers is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 727.36 million by 2033 from US$ 310.12 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2025–2033. The global veterinary lasers market radiates a dynamic blend of innovation, rising adoption, and expanding awareness. With over 375 new veterinary laser devices registered worldwide in 2023, clinics and animal hospitals now have more options than ever to integrate laser-based solutions into their day-to-day practice. Leading brands such as K-Laser, LiteCure, and Companion Animal Health continue to introduce refined precision instruments that cater to various needs ranging from minor wound care to critical surgeries. As the technology evolves, over 21 recognized manufacturers now compete in delivering faster, safer, and more versatile devices, underscoring the market's growing appeal among small and large animal practitioners. Simultaneously, more than 540 clinics in North America alone have embraced advanced laser techniques, showcasing the steady acceptance of non-invasive approaches. In response, at least 170 new training programs have been launched worldwide, helping familiarize upcoming professionals with the latest developments. Furthermore, 29 established pharmaceutical companies in the veterinary lasers market have diversified into accessories for laser-based procedures, creating a supportive ecosystem for device innovators. Download Sample copy @ Key pet populations, especially dogs, cats, and equines, currently benefit from evolving laser therapies, as evidenced by 23 high-tier research institutions devoting resources to exploring new clinical benefits. In Europe, over 35 multi-specialty animal hospitals have already integrated Class 4 laser units for surgeries and rehabilitative care, reflecting their inclination to invest in cutting-edge solutions. The scope of laser applications spans wound healing, tissue regeneration, dental surgeries, and post-operative rehabilitation. Recent data indicates on the veterinary lasers market that 16 newly patented laser technologies emerged in 2023 alone, improving safety profiles, treatment durations, and final outcomes. Capitalizing on this momentum, specialized laser therapy centers have grown to 124 worldwide, positioning the sector as a robust field for medical device innovators. Moreover, 85 newly published academic papers in the last year spotlight breakthroughs in pain management, prompting industry leaders to refine best practices. Lingering concerns about cost and training remain, prompting at least 19 veterinary associations worldwide to call for standardized guidelines. Nevertheless, the veterinary lasers landscape continues to expand, aided by opportunities in small-animal orthopedics, dermatology, and oncology. Key Findings in Veterinary Lasers Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 727.36 million CAGR 9.1% Largest Region (2024) North America (36%) By Product Therapeutic Lasers (55%) By Application Pain and Inflammation Management (57%) By Animal Dogs (48%) By Class Class 3 (47%) Top Drivers

Proliferation of specialized pet insurance policies significantly boosting advanced laser-based treatments

Rising emphasis on quick post-surgical recovery driving laser therapy adoption Rapid technological enhancements elevating precision-oriented laser devices for complex conditions Top Trends

Increasing popularity of handheld laser units in remote veterinary practices

Surge in teleconsultations supporting personalized, laser-based treatment regimens worldwide Growing interest in combined laser-physiotherapy programs for enhanced healing outcomes Top Challenges

Varying clinical protocols complicating uniform integration of laser technologies

Limited long-term data on multi-session animal laser therapy efficacy Inconsistent device maintenance standards undermining consistent treatment performance results

Therapeutic Lasers Continue Leading Veterinary Advancements In Multiple Companion Species Worldwide

As therapeutic lasers gain traction across the veterinary lasers market, their prominence becomes increasingly evident in a wide variety of clinical settings. Hundreds of specialists cite notable outcomes that include shorter recovery periods and reduced reliance on pharmaceuticals, fueling the shift toward laser-based solutions for companion animals. In 2023, at least 55 advanced therapeutic laser models dedicated to equine care were unveiled, highlighting the technology's use for complex conditions like tendon injuries and laminitis. Meanwhile, 38 new clinical trials investigating therapeutic laser efficacy in feline arthritis have launched in the past year, reflecting a broader trend toward non-surgical interventions. According to industry research, 42 professional workshops became focal points for discussions on laser safety and technique, as veterinarians look to optimize patient outcomes. This synergy of market and academic interest creates a fertile ground for further innovation.

At the same time, a growing emphasis on integrative veterinary medicine has propelled over 50 cross-specialty collaborations in the veterinary lasers market, pairing laser experts with traditional practitioners to deliver comprehensive care. In fact, 61 academic conferences this year featured dedicated sessions on therapeutic lasers, highlighting their rising importance in managing musculoskeletal disorders and chronic pain. Among these conferences, 27 introduced live demonstrations of emerging photobiomodulation techniques, capitalizing on low-level laser emissions to enhance cellular repair. Such momentum has encouraged at least 44 device manufacturers to experiment with higher power settings, aiming to expedite healing without compromising safety. In line with these developments, 36 newly established guidelines and practice standards now set quality benchmarks for therapeutic lasers, signifying their solid position in cutting-edge veterinary treatment protocols.

Dogs Retain Strong Position In The Ever-Evolving Canine-Focused Veterinary Lasers Market

Dogs remain at the forefront of veterinary laser utilization, reflecting the notable influence of canine-centric practices. With a market share exceeding 48%, this species enjoys the highest demand for laser-assisted procedures, driven partly by increased cases of canine orthopedic and dermatological ailments. Across North America, veterinary hospitals have documented over 74 daily laser-therapy sessions devoted exclusively to dogs in post-operative recovery, illustrating the technology's role in speeding up healing. Further, 33 philanthropic organizations now sponsor research grants to trial new laser interventions in canine oncology, signaling hope for more targeted approaches in managing advanced diseases. As of 2023, more than 59 specialized clinics cater specifically to dogs with chronic conditions, underscoring an ecosystem that increasingly values non-invasive solutions.

Surgeons across at least 28 countries in the global veterinary lasers market report an uptick in dog-focused laser procedures aimed at ligament repair, with ongoing data collection expected to refine protocols. Meanwhile, 46 newly introduced canine laser therapy guidelines address recurring issues like hip dysplasia and disc disease, signaling broader adoption. Breeders and pet owners alike recognize these benefits, as 62 animal welfare groups worldwide observe reduced rehoming rates when canine patients undergo laser-facilitated rehabilitation. In Europe, 31 accredited veterinary schools have integrated dog-centered laser modules, preparing future practitioners to apply emerging techniques in daily practice. Additionally, 17 specialized rehabilitation centers in Asia utilize real-time imaging to track the tissue-healing impact of laser therapy. Collectively, these trends illustrate how canines receive advanced, carefully curated treatment, with lasers playing a pivotal role in both immediate care and longer-term management.

Pain And Inflammation Management Emerges As Principal Application For Veterinary Lasers

Addressing pain and inflammation ranks as the most common use of veterinary lasers market, securing an application share that surpasses 57% in recent assessments. Much of this emphasis arises from the frequency of joint ailments, soft tissue injuries, and post-surgical complications in companion and farm animals alike. In 2023 alone, at least 78 community clinics worldwide implemented laser-based programs aimed at mitigating chronic inflammation in older pets. In tandem, 35 veterinary universities emphasize laser therapy modules in standard curricula, ensuring graduates can effectively minimize discomfort without relying heavily on pharmaceuticals. Influential journals have published 45 peer-reviewed articles this year evaluating laser energy's effectiveness in easing intense pain, thereby validating the technology among a broader network of clinicians and researchers.

As treatment options diversify, 54 veterinary hospitals across the Asia-Pacific veterinary lasers market have started offering post-operative laser kits as part of comprehensive pain management plans. In parallel, 29 cutting-edge research labs worldwide study photobiomodulation as a promising solution for severe inflammation related to autoimmune conditions. Many labs confirm that 16 newly developed light-emitting prototypes this year exhibit noteworthy results in expediting recovery for large mammals. Efforts to standardize these applications have led at least 32 veterinary associations to formalize species-specific dosage parameters. Meanwhile, 41 specialized laser workshops over the previous 12 months trained practitioners to better implement these protocols in real time. Additionally, 18 government-run clinics in South America launched pilot programs showcasing laser-based inflammation management, indicating that these solutions continue to expand beyond private practice, carving a definitive niche in modern veterinary care.

Ask For Customization @

Class 3 Lasers Secure Momentum As The Key Future-Oriented Veterinary Alternative

In parallel with increased interest in advanced technologies, Class 3 lasers have steadily risen in popularity and now account for over 47% of the veterinary lasers market. Their moderate energy output makes them particularly suitable for delicate procedures, minimizing the risk of tissue damage while still offering therapeutic benefits. In 2023, more than 66 newly developed Class 3 devices were unveiled at international veterinary exhibits, demonstrating a surge in design refinements tailored to small-animal needs. Scientific forums, represented by 24 major veterinary conferences, included dedicated panels on Class 3 protocols for minor surgeries and wound healing. At least 39 private academies worldwide have added specialized modules on Class 3 laser methodologies, enabling cautious but effective integration across a wide variety of species and age groups.

This trend aligns with a broader uptick in collaboration, as 22 cross-continental studies published in the last year examined outcomes in comparative animal models. Industry insiders confirm that 48 patents targeting Class 3 laser improvements were filed in 2023, solidifying the technology's expanding footprint in the veterinary lasers market. Additionally, 19 laboratory tests analyzed how adjustable wavelength settings could accelerate healing, revealing promising new directions for wound repair. Over 53 professional societies have endorsed reliable operating criteria for Class 3 devices, ensuring responsible adoption by practitioners. Meanwhile, 26 newly formed startups now specialize in Class 3 laser accessories, focusing on the sector's innovative potential. Furthermore, 31 specialized distributors worldwide report surging demand for Class 3 products. Altogether, these developments underscore the broad headway Class 3 lasers continue to make, positioning them as a highly practical and forward-looking choice for veterinary practices.

Global Veterinary Lasers Market Key Players:



Aspen Laser Systems LLC

Aesculight Llc

BIOLASE, Inc.

Cutting Edge Laser Technologies

Excel Lasers Limited

LiteCure LLC

Multi Radiance Medical

Omega Laser Systems Ltd

Pivotal Health Solutions

SpectraVET

Summus Medical Laser, LLC

Technological Medical Advancements, Inc.

VBS Direct Limited

Respond Systems Source Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product



Therapeutic Lasers Surgical Lasers

By Animal



Dogs

Cats Others

By Application



Pain and Inflammation Management

Regeneration/Tissue Repair Others

By Class



Class 3 Lasers

Class 4 Lasers Class 2 Lasers

By End Use



Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

