Algorized Unveils AI-Powered Multi-Modal Sensing Platform At CES 2025
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
"At CES 2025, we're demonstrating how our multi-modal sensing platform is revolutionizing human-environment interaction," says Natalya Lopareva, CEO of Algorized. "By integrating advanced radar technologies (UWB, mm-Wave) with sophisticated video analytics, we've developed an agnostic, people-centric platform that sets new standards in precision and reliability. Algorized demonstrations will highlight three groundbreaking applications that showcase real-time capabilities in human-machine interaction, indoor positioning, and vital signs monitoring."
Algorized Key Innovations at CES 2025
Advanced People Detection:
Multi-modal radar and camera fusion technology enabling safe human-machine interaction
Smart Space Utilization:
UWB Radar detection system providing real-time occupancy monitoring enabling optimization of space usage
Vital Sign Monitoring:
AI-powered people sensing platform reveals contactless heart and breathing rate
About Algorized
Founded on extensive academic research, Algorized enables groundbreaking sensing and positioning applications through a software-only upgrade to existing commodity sensors. The platform leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms to access a wealth of data, facilitating real-time positioning and vital sign detection in any environment. After recently closing a major investment round led by the
Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund , with participation from
Acrobator Ventures , Berkeley SkyDeck Fund , CoreNest Capital
and
shuckerVC , the company is pioneering its innovative solutions for sectors ranging from automotive to human-machine interaction in robotics and beyond. Visit
Algorized
for more information.
Click here for more details about our booth at:
SOURCE Algorized
MENAFN06012025003732001241ID1109058678
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.