Algorized Unveils AI-Powered Multi-Modal Sensing Platform At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "At CES 2025, we're demonstrating how our multi-modal sensing is revolutionizing human-environment interaction," says Natalya Lopareva, CEO of Algorized. "By integrating advanced radar technologies (UWB, mm-Wave) with sophisticated analytics, we've developed an agnostic, people-centric platform that sets new standards in precision and reliability. Algorized demonstrations will highlight three groundbreaking applications that showcase real-time capabilities in human-machine interaction, indoor positioning, and vital signs monitoring."

Algorized Key Innovations at CES 2025



Advanced People Detection:

Multi-modal radar and camera fusion technology enabling safe human-machine interaction

Smart Space Utilization:

UWB Radar detection system providing real-time occupancy monitoring enabling optimization of space usage Vital Sign Monitoring:

AI-powered people sensing platform reveals contactless heart and breathing rate

About Algorized

Founded on extensive academic research, Algorized enables groundbreaking sensing and positioning applications through a software-only upgrade to existing commodity sensors. The platform leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms to access a wealth of data, facilitating real-time positioning and vital sign detection in any environment. After recently closing a major investment round led by the

Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund , with participation from

Acrobator Ventures , Berkeley SkyDeck Fund , CoreNest Capital

and

shuckerVC , the company is pioneering its innovative solutions for sectors ranging from automotive to human-machine interaction in robotics and beyond. Visit

Algorized

for more information.

Click here for more details about our booth at:

SOURCE Algorized