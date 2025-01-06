President: We Demand Punishment Of The Guilty For The Plane Crash
“I can say with full certainty that the blame for the fact that
Azerbaijani citizens died in this disaster lies with
representatives of the Russian Federation. And we demand justice,
we demand punishment of the guilty, we demand full transparency and
human behavior,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with
the family member of the crew who perished in the plane crash and
surviving flight attendants.
“The black boxes are being decoded now, and I am sure that we
will find out preliminary results in the near future and everything
will fall into place. The whole picture of the tragedy will be
clear. And this, of course, will be an important part of the full
investigation of this tragedy and the punishment of those
responsible for it,” the President added according to Azernews.
