عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: We Demand Punishment Of The Guilty For The Plane Crash

President: We Demand Punishment Of The Guilty For The Plane Crash


1/6/2025 5:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I can say with full certainty that the blame for the fact that Azerbaijani citizens died in this disaster lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. And we demand justice, we demand punishment of the guilty, we demand full transparency and human behavior,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the family member of the crew who perished in the plane crash and surviving flight attendants.

“The black boxes are being decoded now, and I am sure that we will find out preliminary results in the near future and everything will fall into place. The whole picture of the tragedy will be clear. And this, of course, will be an important part of the full investigation of this tragedy and the punishment of those responsible for it,” the President added according to Azernews.

MENAFN06012025000195011045ID1109058189


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search