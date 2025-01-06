Türkiye’s automotive industry records foreign sales totaling USD37.21B in 2024

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s automotive industry recorded foreign sales totaling USD37.21 billion in 2024, reflecting its strong performance in international markets. According to data released by the Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters Association in Bursa and reported by Anadolu Agency, the sector achieved notable growth compared to the previous year, highlighting its importance as a key contributor to the country’s economy.



Exports from the automotive industry saw a 6.3 percent increase in 2024 compared to 2023, underscoring the sector's resilience and ability to adapt to global market dynamics. This growth indicates the industry's sustained competitiveness and its role as a driving force behind Türkiye’s overall export activities, even amidst challenging global economic conditions.



The automotive sector accounted for 17.3 percent of Türkiye’s total exports in 2024, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the country's export portfolio. This substantial share highlights the industry's critical role in supporting Türkiye’s trade balance and economic development, as well as its consistent contribution to the country's overall export achievements.



Moreover, the automotive industry maintained its status as the top export sector in Türkiye for the 18th time in the past 19 years. This remarkable track record reflects the sector’s ability to innovate, expand its markets, and sustain its leadership in a competitive global landscape.

