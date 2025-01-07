Xi Jinping calls for unwavering fight against corruption

(MENAFN) Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, urged the Party to decisively win the comprehensive and enduring battle against during a speech on Monday.



Addressing the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in Beijing, Xi, who is also the Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the importance of strict Party self-governance driven by a spirit of reform.



Since the start of the new era, Xi noted, unprecedented efforts have been made to promote full and rigorous Party self-governance and combat corruption, resulting in widely acknowledged achievements.



He emphasized the need for determined and continuous measures to tackle corruption, describing it as the greatest threat to the Party. "Corruption is the greatest threat to the Party, and combating it represents the most thorough kind of self-reform," Xi stated.



Despite facing substantial challenges in this fight, the Party remains steadfast in investigating and addressing corruption cases to uphold the integrity of its officials, Xi affirmed.

MENAFN07012025000045016755ID1109062755