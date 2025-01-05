Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: In Week 5, Allu Arjun's Film Creates ₹1,200 Crore Club In India

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 32: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has created yet another box office club in its theatrical run of 5 Sundays – the ₹1,200 crore club. This new club is just another entrant in the many records that the has created.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.