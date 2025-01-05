Switchbot Showcases New Robotics And Smart Home Products At CES 2025, Featuring Switchbot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro And More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With a vision to redefine home and intelligent living, SwitchBot continues to merge elegant design with powerful functionality, offering unparalleled solutions for modern households.

SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro: A Step Further into Floor Cleaning

Aside from the world's first multi-tasking household robot, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro, SwitchBot also showcased its new addition to the floor cleaning robot series, the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S20 Pro. Following the success of its predecessor S10, the SwitchBot S20 Pro continues to redefine automated floor cleaning with a unique design and powerful functionality.

The SwitchBot S20 Pro features a dual-extension design with both an extendable side brush to clean the tightest of corners and an extendable roller mop that perfectly fits wall edges, ensuring 100% coverage and eliminating dead zones in hard-to-reach corners.

The S20 Pro is also equipped with a dual anti-tangle design that includes a single-sided main roller brush and a unique two-stripe side brush, preventing hair tangling issues for uninterrupted cleaning. Additionally, it's highly-spoken-of mop self-cleaning RinseSyncTM ensures that every mop stroke is conducted with a clean roller mop. Combined with a powerful 15,000 Pa suction, the SwitchBot S20 provides an unparalleled floor-cleaning performance.

Nonetheless, the S20 Pro includes an all-in-one base station in two configurations, one with a regular water tank and another featuring the legendary auto refill & drain system. Both offer features such as deep cleaning, high-temperature mop drying, auto dust collection, and cleaning solution refilling, offering an uncompromising cleaning experience. Meanwhile, the main machine is backward compatible with the S10 water station and the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier.



Moreover, as a significant part of the SwitchBot ecosystem, the S20 Pro will be Matter-certified

without any hubs needed and will support seamless integration with other smart devices.

SwitchBot Lock Ultra: The Most Versatile and Renter-Friendly Smart Lock Yet

Built on the grand popularity of the SwitchBot Lock Pro from last year, the SwitchBot Lock Ultra continues to elevate smart home security by offering an adaptable, retrofit-friendly solution designed to retrofit seamlessly onto 99.9% of existing locks, including deadbolt, mortise, and Jimmy Proof locks, making it ideal for both renters and homeowners. For rare cases where standard installation is not possible, 3D-printed custom solutions are also available.

With its FastUnlockTM System, the Lock Ultra delivers lightning-fast unlocking speeds and supports up to 16 unlocking methods, including fingerprint recognition, smartphone app control, NFC cards, and voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Meanwhile, a triple-power system virtually eliminates the risk of being locked out due to no power, ensuring consistent reliability in all conditions.

Lock Ultra also incorporates a six-layer protection system including AES-128 encryption, tamper alerts, auto-lock functionality, and more. It also integrates seamlessly with the SwitchBot Ecosystem and supports Matter (SwitchBot Matter-enable hubs needed), making it compatible with Apple HomeKit and other smart home platforms for an even more integrated smart home experience.

SwitchBot Video Doorbell: A Smarter Doorway Solution

SwitchBot Video Doorbell features a 4.3-inch portable display ensuring seamless use for seniors and children, while Wi-Fi relay guarantees smooth streaming and uninterrupted functionality even during network outages. The doorbell boasts a 20-month battery life with low-power wireless connectivity to the monitor and the monitor supports up to 512GB of local storage (sold separately) without monthly fees. Moreover, this device is equipped with a built-in 100dB chime that guarantees you'll never miss a visitor, while also serving as a gateway for SwitchBot lock products.

Offering 2K ultra-HD resolution, color night vision, and a 165° wide-angle view, the SwitchBot Video Doorbell integrates with Alexa, supports AI motion detection, and allows remote app monitoring. Installation takes just 3 minutes with adhesive or screws, requiring no wall modifications. The portable SwitchBot Monitor can be placed on a table or mounted on walls, wherever a power outlet is available, eliminating complex wiring.

With advanced robotics and intelligent smart home products, SwitchBot continues to make it simple for smart home automation and retrofitting. Focusing on user-centric design and ecosystem compatibility, SwitchBot is not just building devices but shaping the future of modern homes to make daily living smarter, easier, and more enjoyable for all. For more information about SwitchBot at CES, please visit SwitchBot Event Page .

