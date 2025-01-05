Switchbot Unveils The World's First Multitasking Household Robot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At the core of the K20+ Pro is SwitchBot's groundbreaking FusionPlatformTM, a mobile equipped with ClawLockTM to physically connect with the mini robot vacuum. This allows for different smart devices to integrate into the K20+ Pro, enabling K20+ Pro to seamlessly adapt to a wide variety of household tasks. Whether it's delivering objects, vacuuming, monitoring pets, purifying the air, providing home security, or even mobilizing smart tablets, the K20+ Pro juggles household management with ease.

With its unique ability to perform multiple tasks autonomously, this robot will redefine how we approach smart living, offering families an unparalleled blend of convenience, functionality, and adaptability.

A Multitasking Revolution in Household Robotics

As an engineering marvel that pushes the boundaries of what household robots can achieve, the SwitchBot K20+ Pro excels at multitasking household management.

The K20+ Pro features a mini robot vacuum, a base station, and a unique adaptable mobile platform. With this setup, it is a fully integrated household assistant capable of handling diverse tasks with multiple different forms, transforming how families approach home management.

K20+ Pro: A Smart Delivery Assistant

From delivering food and drinks to carrying small packages, the K20+ Pro features an adaptable mobile platform, FusionPlatformTM, that supports customized payloads and up to 8 kg of weight. Families can now rely on the robot to carry out everyday chores, such as delivering items to seniors or managing pet care supplies.

K20+ Pro Patrol Kit: A Mobile Security Guardian

Home security has never been easier. Equipped with SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 2K or 3K, the K20+ Pro Patrol Kit offers real-time monitoring, advanced motion detection, and instant notifications. Integrated with the SwitchBot app, it allows users to patrol their homes remotely, ensuring pets, children, and valuables are always safe.

K20+ Pro Air Purifier Kit: A Mobile Air Quality Savior

Integrated with the SwitchBot Air Purifier, the K20+ Pro Air Purifier Kit efficiently mobilizes and elevates the process of home air purification. Equipped with powerful filtration technology, the K20+ Pro Air Purifier Kit moves from room to room, neutralizing allergens, odors, and pollutants, ensuring clean air in every room it enters, even while the users are away from home.

K20+ Pro Combo: An Ultimate 3-in-1 Vacuuming Solution

Featuring a lightweight cordless vacuum, K20+ Pro Combo offers the ultimate 3-in-1 vacuuming solution, tackling all-space and all-scenario vacuuming. Its lightweight design and four cleaning modes make it versatile for both deep cleaning and quick touch-ups, while its unique TwinFlowTM Suction Technology guarantees a thorough dust collection, offering an efficient and hands-free vacuuming experience.

Additionally, the K20+ Pro offers combinations of even greater versatility. Users can purchase the K20+ Pro and the SwitchBot Circulator Fan to form the K20+ Pro Air Flow Kit or combine the K20+ Pro Combo with the SwitchBot Air Purifier Series for the K20+ Pro Omni Clean Kit. More so, K20+ Pro even offers a stand to mobilize smart tablets for users. For the ultimate experience, users can create the SwitchBot K20+ Pro Omni Ultimate Kit with all of the above products.

FusionPlatformTM: An Ultimate DIY Enabler

As the core of K20+ Pro, FusionPlatformTM is designed to unlock endless customization and flexibility for DIY enthusiasts. It serves as a modular foundation that allows users to create, adapt, and personalize the robot for a wide variety of innovative applications.

Whether users are looking to add new functionality or enhance existing capabilities, FusionPlatformTM supports seamless integration with custom-made attachments, 3D-printed components, and third-party devices with multiple power ports for speakers, car fridges, or even UV sterilization lamps.

FusionPlatformTM transforms the SwitchBot K20+ Pro into a canvas of engineering creativity, inviting users to reimagine how household robots can be tailored to meet their needs.

Designed for Smart Navigation

Powered by D-ToF Lidar Navigation and dual laser detection, the K20+ Pro creates a 1:1 navigational map of the home, offering centimeter-level accuracy in avoiding obstacles and navigating tight spaces.

It moves steadily and effortlessly over everyday barriers, ensuring smooth, stable, and reliable performance throughout its operation.

A Smarter and More Connected Living

The K20+ Pro works seamlessly with the SwitchBot Ecosystem, enabling automated routines such as purifying the air upon entry into a room. Meanwhile, K20+ Pro can connect with third-party smart devices like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, ensuring integration into any smart home ecosystem. Its remote control functionality makes it suitable for families with children, seniors, and pets, acting as both a caretaker and a versatile assistant.

SwitchBot K20+ Pro will be available on SwitchBot's official website later in the year, with multiple kit options to choose from. To learn more about SwitchBot K20+ Pro, please visit SwitchBot Event Page .

SOURCE SwitchBot