STRADVISION Brings Production-Ready AI Vision To CES® 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Revolutionizing Autonomous Driving

The SVNet 3D Perception marks a transformative leap in vision perception for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). This cutting-edge deep solution converts 2D camera data into highly precise 3D environmental maps, enabling to "see" their surroundings with unparalleled accuracy.

Since its initial debut, the technology has achieved remarkable advancements:



Enhanced Maturity and Vision: The inclusion of SurroundVision supports high-level autonomous driving (Level 2+ and beyond), operating across a broader range of Operational Design Domains (ODD). This includes diverse weather conditions, challenging climates, and complex environments, paving the way for greater environmental adaptability.

New Parking Capabilities: A major milestone, the SVNet 3D Perception Network now introduces autonomous parking capabilities, signaling a significant step toward full vehicle autonomy.

Mass Production Readiness: Production-ready software development will conclude in 2025, with the Start of Production (SoP) targeted for 2026. Global Expansion: STRADVISION is extending manufacturing into new regions, reinforcing its commitment to addressing global demand and expanding its market reach.

These advancements position the SVNet 3D Perception Network as a foundational technology for next-generation ADAS/AD-equipped vehicles, offering unmatched scalability and functionality.

Pioneering Milestones and Global Impact

STRADVISION is on track to complete production-ready software by the end of 2025, marking the culmination of its mass production development journey. The Start of Production (SoP) is planned for 2026, accompanied by strategic expansion into new manufacturing regions to support its ambitious global market strategy.

Exclusive Live Demonstration at CES 2025

Visitors at CES 2025 will have the opportunity to witness the capabilities of the SVNet 3D Perception Network through a live demonstration based on the various SoC platforms. This showcase will highlight the network's MultiVision capabilities, including its new parking functionality, demonstrating its readiness for real-world deployment.

"Transforming the SVNet 3D Perception Network from a prototype to production-ready software within a year underscores STRADVISION's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION. "CES 2025 provides an exciting platform to demonstrate how this groundbreaking technology is redefining adaptability and functionality in the global automotive industry."

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit

STRADVISION .

SOURCE STRADVISION