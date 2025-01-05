SK Group To Provide A Model For Global AI Cooperation With Technology Innovations At CES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

At the world's most powerful tech event, four SK companies -- SK hynix, SK Telecom, SKC and SK Enmove -- will operate a joint booth with the theme "Innovative AI, Sustainable Tomorrow." The SK booth will be open January 7-10 at the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Center (LVCC).

SK Group Chairman Tae-won Chey and top executives from major affiliates, including SK hynix President & CEO Noh-Jung Kwak, SK President & CEO Young Sang Ryu and SK Networks President Sung-hwan Choi, plan to attend. Chey and the management will tour major domestic and international corporate pavilions to review cutting-edge AI technology trends and meet with leading global companies to strengthen cooperation for building a robust AI ecosystem.

SK plans to present its business vision of "creating a sustainable future and contributing to the advancement of humanity through various AI innovations." SK executives will emphasize the development of services and technologies to provide an "AI Total Solution."

At the SK AI Summit 2024

in November, Chey said, "SK is a rare business in the world that can do everything from semiconductors to energy, data center construction and operation, and service development." He presented a vision of "accelerating global AI innovation by bundling various solutions from SK and its partners to resolve AI bottlenecks and bring better AI to our lives more quickly."

To make a vision for AI business more tangible, SK's booth will consist of three main areas: AI DC (Data Center), AI Services and AI Ecosystem. The exhibits will be centered around demonstrations so that visitors can experience various AI services.

Visitors will enter the exhibition hall through the Innovation Gate located at the entrance of the SK exhibition space. Through the 21 large LED screens decorating the Innovation Gate, visitors can watch videos of SK's AI technology and services along with the future changes they will bring.

Passing through the Innovation Gate, an exhibition area themed AI DC (AI Data Center) will appear. SK's AI DC solutions (energy, AI, operation, security) will be introduced with the space centered around a 6-meter-tall large LED pillar expressing the dynamic data flow of SK AI Data Center. SK will showcase its core know-how in configuring data centers, such as energy solutions, AI semiconductors centered on HBM3E (High-bandwidth Memory), and cloud services.

The exhibition zone themed AI Service will showcase AI-based technology and service contents such as GPAA (Global Personal AI Agent), AI-based advertising production solution (GenAd), media processing and content quality improvement platform (AI Media Studio). SK Telecom's AI agent Aster, which is being prepared for launch next year targeting the North American market, will be demonstrated with specific service plans to be announced.

Lastly, the AI Ecosystem exhibition zone will introduce AI solutions and services from five global partners (Gauss Labs, Lambda, Anthropic, Perplexity and Penguin Solutions) building an AI ecosystem with SK. Various collaborative projects with SK based on each partner's unique technology and know-how will be shown with specific demonstrations. The Sustainable Tree, a large LED sculpture, will be installed at the exit of the exhibition to represent the theme of this exhibition in the form of media art.

The goal of the CES exhibition is to show how AI technology is entering our daily lives with limitless growth potential. With collaboration essential for AI innovation, SK will continue to look for opportunities to strengthen global partnerships in AI.

SK Group is South Korea's second-largest conglomerate with a mission to advance businesses and industries driving global progress. With 213 companies and over 100,000 employees worldwide, SK businesses have a shared commitment to create economic value while having a positive impact on society. SK companies are global leaders in semiconductors, telecommunications, energy and life sciences. These businesses are developing carbon reduction, renewable energy and artificial intelligence technologies to make a smarter, more sustainable world. For more information on SK, visit .

