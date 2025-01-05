South China Book Festival By Muchuan Xu, Junjie Li, And Dongxi He Wins Iron A' Design Award In Trade Show Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South China Festival

Innovative Design Recognized with Prestigious International Design Award for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of trade show design, has announced Muchuan Xu, Junjie Li, and Dongxi He as winners of the Iron A' Design Award for their exceptional work on the South China Book Festival. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of their innovative exhibition design within the trade show industry and design community.The award-winning South China Book Festival design showcases the relevance of integrating digital technology and sustainable practices in modern trade show exhibitions. By adhering to the use of recyclable modeling devices and digital interactive experience equipment, the design aligns with current industry trends and needs, offering an immersive and diverse experience that combines real scenes and virtual reality.The South China Book Festival design stands out for its unique approach to creating a meaningful and orderly space. Drawing inspiration from the book "The Sense of Order" by Ernst H. Gombrich, the designers established a coordinate system in the exhibition space, utilizing a reference system of perception and order to guide visitors through a rich and identifiable spatial rhythm. The design incorporates nodes of sensory experience placed strategically to create a varied and complete order experience throughout the venue.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of the design team behind the South China Book Festival. This recognition not only celebrates their achievement but also motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of exhibition design, inspiring future projects that seamlessly blend cultural heritage, technological innovation, and visitor engagement.Team MembersThe South China Book Festival was designed by a talented team led by Muchuan Xu, Junjie Li, and Dongxi He. Other key contributors include Guanbao Ye, Fangtong Yi, Jiajun Yin, Xiaoao, Dongming Shen, Shangzhao Yang, Xingchen Song, and Kebei Chen, each bringing their unique expertise to the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Muchuan Xu, Junjie Li and Dongxi HeMuchuan Xu, the chief designer of the project, is the founder of Vantree Design and a lecturer at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Art. Known for his dedication to inspiring communication through interior design, Xu focuses on the interaction and combination of human communication and space interface. With a bottom-up approach to design, he seeks possibilities in solving problems and excels at balancing diverse design values. Junjie Li and Dongxi He, both from China, are integral members of the design team, contributing their expertise to the success of the South China Book Festival project.About The Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts & Vantree DesignVantree Design is a leading interior design firm specializing in star hotels and commercial spaces. With a team of skilled and innovative senior interior designers, Vantree Design has developed a set of valuable hotel design concepts and executive systems. The firm has been entrusted with the design and executive design of numerous top-class international hotels, establishing itself as one of the most powerful executive interior design teams in Guangzhou. Vantree Design has won several professional awards for industrial image and has completed projects in over 50 cities across China, showcasing their extensive experience in interior design schemes, design development, and executive design.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award designated works demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and are designed to provide quality of life improvements that help make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a highly respected design competition that attracts a diverse range of industry professionals, including creative architects, innovative interior designers, design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential players in the trade show and trade fair design fields. Participating in this prestigious competition allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional architecture and design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.