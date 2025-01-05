Applications Now Open For New Board Members For The Southern California Black Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Long Beach Area Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is on a mission to empower and support Black-owned businesses in the community. To further this goal, the organization is seeking passionate and committed individuals to serve on its Board of Directors.The SCBCC is dedicated to promoting economic growth and development within the Black community by providing resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy for Black-owned businesses. As a member of the Board of Directors, individuals will have the opportunity to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the organization and making a positive impact on the local business landscape."We are excited to invite individuals who are passionate about supporting and uplifting Black-owned businesses to join our Board of Directors," said Sharifah Hardie, President of the Long Beach Area Chapter of the SCBCC."We believe that the right leadership is essential to the success of our community, and we are committed to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for Black businesses."The ideal candidates for the Board of Directors should have a strong understanding of the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses and a desire to make a difference. They should also possess excellent leadership, communication, and organizational skills. Previous experience in a leadership role or involvement in the local business community is preferred but not required.If you are interested in joining the Board of Directors and being a part of the SCBCC's mission to promote economic growth and success for Black-owned businesses in Long Beach, please submit your application at:For more information on the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, visit the SCBCC website at .

