Tesla Cybertruck blasts outside Trump hotel

(MENAFN) A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of the luxury building. The explosion resulted in the death of the driver, while at least seven bystanders sustained minor injuries. Guests reported hearing multiple explosions that triggered fire alarms throughout the 64-story tower on Fashion Show Drive.



Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, where a vehicle fire had been reported near the Fashion Show Mall and the Trump property. A shared on social showed the Tesla engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing from the vehicle. Another clip captured by CCTV outside the hotel revealed the truck's cargo compartment lid being blown off by the initial explosion, followed by several smaller blasts.



Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism, with reports indicating the Tesla was carrying "fireworks-style mortars." Investigators are working to determine if the driver intentionally set off the explosives. The Trump International Hotel is partially owned by US President-elect Donald Trump.



This explosion comes amid ongoing connections between Trump and Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, who has been a key advisor to Trump and has fostered ties with him during the election campaign.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056251