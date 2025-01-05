EU state plans on opening Nazi collaborators archive to everyone

(MENAFN) Starting in January 2025, the Dutch will grant public access to a large archive containing information on suspected Nazi collaborators from World War II, exactly 80 years after the war ended. The Central Archives of the Special Jurisdiction Courts (CABR) will allow on-site viewing of documents, which include witness reports, diaries, medical records, and court judgments. The archive contains data on around 425,000 individuals and holds 30 million pages of documents.



The decision to make the archive public follows earlier concerns about privacy violations, leading to a delay in making the materials available online. While access will initially be restricted to physical visits, a portion of the archive has been digitized for researchers and families of those involved. The materials were met with mixed reactions from the descendants of the suspects, some of whom expressed discomfort, while others were more open to learning about their ancestors' roles. Experts have called the archive a vital resource for research but emphasized the importance of careful interpretation.



