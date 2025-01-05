Two Civilians Injured In Kherson Due To Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two individuals were following Russian shelling of Kherson's Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Around 11:30, the Russian occupiers shelled Korabelnyi district. A 56-year-old woman was injured. She is currently hospitalized with blast and closed head injuries, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds," the report said.

Additionally, Mrochko noted that a 49-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical attention after being caught in the shelling in Dniprovskyi district around 10:00. The man sustained a blast injury and concussion, further examination is underway.

Earlier reports indicate that this morning in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, two men aged 65 and 67 suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs as a result of a Russian drone attack.