(MENAFN) The US-led coalition has sent its largest convoy of supplies into Syria since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s earlier this month. The convoy, consisting of about 60 trucks carrying weapons and logistics supplies, entered Syria from Iraq via the al-Waleed border crossing. It is heading toward US coalition bases in Syria’s Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces. The delivery follows a significant increase in US military activity, including the deployment of armored vehicles and around the cities of Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Kobani.



Since the takeover of Damascus by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) and other militant groups on December 8, six convoys, totaling approximately 210 trucks, have entered Syria. The situation remains tense, with continued clashes between US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-aligned factions. The US is also engaged in airstrikes against Islamic State targets, despite claims from Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service that the US and IS are secretly cooperating, with the US allegedly warning IS of impending aerial attacks.

