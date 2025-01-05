Biden bestows Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 distinguished individuals from various fields

(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Joe Biden will bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the United States' highest civilian award—to 19 distinguished individuals from various fields, including politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, and science, during a ceremony at the White House. Among the recipients are former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and actor-director Denzel Washington, all of whom have made remarkable contributions to the United States, world peace, or have had significant impacts in their respective fields.



In addition to these living honorees, four posthumous medals will be awarded to notable figures such as Fanny Le Hammer, the founder of the Mississippi Democratic Freedom Party, former Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, former Michigan Governor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development George W. Romney, and former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. Philanthropists like chef José Andrés, who leads World Central Kitchen, and Bono, the U2 frontman and social justice advocate, will also receive the honor. Additionally, sports and entertainment legends such as soccer star Lionel Messi, retired basketball icon Magic Johnson, and actor Michael G. Fox, a major advocate for Parkinson’s disease research, are among the honorees. Environmentalist Jane Goodall, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, and renowned scientist Bill Nye will also be recognized.



This year's ceremony follows a similar one in 2024, where 19 individuals, including late civil rights leader Medgar Evers and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, were awarded the prestigious honor.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056139