Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Crown Prince On Successful Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Sunday received a letter of congratulations from His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the success of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

His Highness the Crown Prince underlined that this success came thanks to His Highness the Amir's wise directives and valuable advice, which contributed to the fruitful cooperation, team spirit and concerted effort of the organizers, reflecting a special competitive championship that embodied brotherhood and historical relations between Gulf countries, and manifested the nation's civilized and bright image.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled seized the opportunity to reiterate everyone's loyalty to the dear homeland and fervent endeavor to further promote the country's status in various fields and at all levels under the wise direction of His Highness the Amir, and to fulfill His Highness the Amir's numerous expectations.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a letter to His Highness the Crown Prince, voicing thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments and commending the great efforts of state bodies in organizing the Arabian Gulf Cup. (end)

