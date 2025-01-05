Humanitarian Aid From Baku Reaches Syrian Border
A total of ten trucks carrying 200 tons of food supplies from
Baku have successfully traversed Turkiye and arrived at the Syrian
border, Azernews reports.
Currently stationed at the Çobanbey border crossing in Kilis,
the trucks are awaiting customs clearance before proceeding into
Syria. Once they pass through the checkpoint, the aid vehicles will
be handed over to AFAD's logistics warehouses. Following necessary
preparations, the supplies will be distributed to families in need
within Syria.
This convoy is part of a broader humanitarian initiative,
following directives issued by the President of Azerbaijan on
December 30. The aid is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the
Syrian population amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis. The convoy
comprises nearly 200 tons of essential food and nutrition products,
highlighting Azerbaijan's commitment to providing critical
support.
The organization and dispatch of this aid underscore the
logistical and diplomatic efforts required to deliver such a
significant amount of resources across international borders. The
involvement of AFAD ensures that the transit and delivery processes
are efficiently managed, reflecting the strong coordination between
Azerbaijani and Turkish authorities.
This action also illustrates the broader context of regional
cooperation in humanitarian efforts. The crisis in Syria has
prompted neighboring countries and international entities to step
up their support for those affected by the conflict. Azerbaijan's
initiative is a testament to its solidarity with the Syrian people
and its commitment to global humanitarian principles.
