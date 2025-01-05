NIA Raids Nine Locations In Jharkhand, Finds Evidence In CPI(Maoist) Activities Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out extensive searches at nine locations in Jharkhand's west Singhbhum district as part of an investigation into the activities of the banned CPI(Maoist).

The raids were held on Saturday, according to a press release of the NIA. The case revolves around the recovery of substantial cash, communication devices, and other incriminating materials linked to the banned Maoist organisation.

During the operation, NIA teams raided the premises of suspects and alleged overground workers (OGWs) of the CPI(Maoist). The searches led to the seizure of various items, including mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards, and other materials believed to support the outfit's unlawful activities.

The case registered as RC-02/2024/NIA/RNC, stems from the recovery of a 20-litre plastic can containing Rs 10,50,000 in cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, levy collection receipts, gelatin sticks, and other incriminating items. These materials, discovered buried in forest areas between villages Husipi and Rajabhasa in Jharkhand, were unearthed following the disclosure of Rajesh Deogam, an accused in the case.

The original case was filed earlier in March 2024 at Tonto Police Station in Chaibasa district against five accused individuals.

The NIA took over the investigation in July 2024, uncovering a network of suspects and OGWs allegedly involved in providing logistical support to CPI(Maoist) cadres, including senior leaders, to facilitate their unlawful activities.

Saturday's searches targeted premises linked to these suspects and OGWs as part of the ongoing investigation. The recovered evidence is expected to strengthen the case against those implicated in aiding the outlawed organisation.

The NIA is committed to dismantling networks supporting CPI(Maoist) operations in the region, said officials.

Further investigations are underway to identify additional individuals involved in these criminal activities.