Erling Haaland scores twice to lead Manchester City to 4-1 win over West Ham United

(MENAFN) Erling scored twice to lead Manchester City to a dominant 4-1 victory over West Ham United in a Saturday match. This result helped City secure their first back-to-back league victories since October, as Pep Guardiola's team continues to navigate a challenging season. The match saw early drama when West Ham’s Czech defender Vladimir Coufal scored an own goal in the 10th minute, giving City the lead.



Before halftime, Haaland doubled his tally with a header at the far post after a precise cross from Savinho, sending City into the break with a 2-0 lead. The Norwegian striker struck again in the 55th minute, calmly chipping the ball over the West Ham goalkeeper to make it 3-0, with another assist from Savinho.



Phil Foden then added a fourth goal for City after West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus handed the ball to Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne set up Foden in the box, where the English midfielder easily scored. In the 71st minute, West Ham’s Niclas Fullkrug netted a consolation goal, but the result was already decided.



The win kept Manchester City in sixth place in the Premier League standings with 34 points from 20 matches, while West Ham remains 13th with 23 points.

