Court dismisses South Korean leader Yoon’s objection to detention order

(MENAFN) A court in Seoul has dismissed South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol’s challenge to an arrest warrant against him, as reported by local media on Sunday.



The Yonhap News Agency confirmed that the court rejected objections raised by Yoon’s team to the warrant issued after his impeachment earlier in December. Yoon’s lawyers had also announced plans to file complaints against the head of the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and officers involved in attempting to execute the warrant.



On Friday, the corruption office attempted to detain Yoon, but presidential security forces prevented the arrest. The warrant remains valid until Monday.



Yoon was impeached on December 14 and is awaiting a Constitutional Court trial to determine whether he will be permanently removed from office or reinstated. This decision could take up to six months.



The impeachment follows Yoon’s failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3, leading to charges of insurrection and treason. He is also under a travel ban, marking the first time in South Korean history that a sitting leader has faced such accusations.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055697