Photographers Highlight Historical Landmarks And Heritage Architecture As Inspirational Cultural Testaments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Several photographers have emphasised the importance of photography in documenting historical landmarks and heritage architecture, showcasing their unique beauty, and raising awareness of their cultural value, thereby encouraging society to preserve them.

Speaking to QNA, they affirmed that Qatari forts and heritage architecture serve as inspiring cultural testaments that narrate profound stories of human and place authenticity, contributing to the reinforcement of national identity and the revival of cultural heritage.

In this context, the photographers shared their personal experiences in capturing these landmarks, highlighting how modern technologies enhance the documentation of their aesthetics, as well as their vision for the future of photography amid technological advancements.

Photographer Abdulla Al Mesleh told QNA that Qatari forts and heritage architecture hold significant importance as historical symbols reflecting past eras and immense national value. Most of these landmarks were built for defensive purposes and to protect the country, preserving a rich memory of stories that resonate with everyone, especially photographers who aim to document these moments for future generations.

He explained that his goal as a photographer is to document these landmarks to highlight their beauty and preserve them, stressing the importance of building an archive of images that capture any changes these landmarks may undergo due to natural or temporal factors. This enriches the memory of future generations and enables them to learn about these sites.

Al Mesleh emphasized his commitment to participating in international exhibitions and forums with works documenting historical landmarks, as they reflect Qatars heritage and introduce others to bright aspects of its history. He noted that two of his works won awards at the 2024 International Pano Awards -- one featuring The Pearl Island and the other showcasing night photography in the Al Aamriya area.

For his part, photographer Abdulhadi Al Marri told QNA that historical and heritage buildings are like a“black box” reflecting the stories of nations and civilizations, as architectural structures are the best witnesses to history and the contributions of ancestors.

He emphasized that local architecture serves as a source of inspiration for creators across various artistic fields, noting that photographers play a crucial role in preserving this cultural legacy by highlighting architectural aesthetics and narrating visual stories related to them.

Al Marri explained that as a photographer, he focuses on the form, elements, and style of architecture, which reflect deep social philosophies.