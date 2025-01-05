MISS AMERICA ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY JUDGES AND HOSTS FOR THE 2025 COMPETITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss America organization is thrilled to reveal its esteemed panel of celebrity judges and dynamic hosts for the 2025 Miss America Competition. The event will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Walt Theatre in Orlando, Florida.

The judges, representing excellence in sports, media, entertainment, and public service, are tasked with selecting the next Miss America from 52 remarkable delegates. The crowned winner will receive a $50,000 cash scholarship and begin her year as a global ambassador for the Miss America Opportunity.

This year's celebrity judges include:



Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic gold medalist and global advocate for youth fitness and organ donor awareness.

Sharlene Wells, Miss America 1985, Emmy-nominated broadcaster, and public relations trailblazer.

Lt. General Stayce Harris, retired U.S. Air Force Inspector General and commercial pilot.

Gabi Butler, acclaimed cheerleader and star of Netflix's Cheer. Heather Whitestone, Miss America 1995 and advocate for disability inclusion.

Returning as hosts for this year's event are Terrence J and Nikki Novak, who will guide viewers through an unforgettable evening celebrating talent, achievement, and women's empowerment.

For more information about the competition and the delegates, visit MissAmerica or follow Miss America on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Miss America

Miss America is the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women, advancing their personal and professional goals while advocating for service as positive role models in their communities. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Miss America's mission is "Empowering women to Lead," engaging thousands of young women as local and state brand ambassadors, ages 14-28, nationwide each year, committed to community service initiatives. The program is the largest provider of women's scholarships in America, distributed through Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3).

