Kuwait Premier Congratulates Bahrain On Winning Gulf Cup

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Saturday evening a cable to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on winning the Arabian Gulf Cup. Kuwait hosted the tourney from December 21 until January 4 and eight teams vied for the trophy. (end) msa

