Bahrain's Marhoun Named Best Player, Scorer Of Gulf Cup Tourney

KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Mohammad Marhoun and Ibrahim Lotfallah were chosen by the technical committee, affiliated to the Arabian Gulf Cup football Federation, as the best player and goalie respectively in the closing ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup held on Saturday evening.
Marhoun also won the scorer of the tournament award with three goals.
Meanwhile, Kuwait's Mohammad Dahham won the best player award of the championship by fans' vote, and was honored as well.
Bahrain won the title after beating Oman 2-1 in the final game held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end)
