International Conference On Eritrea Studies Opens In Asmara

(MENAFN- APO Group)

International on Eritrea Studies opened today at Asmara Palace Hotel under the theme“International and Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development.”

The opening ceremony was attended by Ministers, senior and PFDJ officials, Ambassadors, members of the community, heads of UN offices in Eritrea, scholars, professionals, and invited guests.

Dr. Halima Mohammed, chairperson of the conference's coordinating committee, noted the growing interest among scholars and practitioners in researching and publishing on Eritrea. She emphasized that investment in research and education is fundamental to all development efforts. The conference aims to facilitate academic exchange, foster collaboration, and promote a deeper understanding of Eritrea's role in regional peace and stability, as well as its contributions to global sustainable development.

In his keynote address, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of

Information, said that the research papers, on a broad spectrum of themes, slated for discussion during the next three days will immensely enrich development oriented academic research in the country. Furthermore, Minister Yemane emphasized that another invaluable spinoff of this conference will be its impact and contribution in debunking and rectifying the stifling, negative narrative, on Eritrea that has been pursued, for almost two decades now without let-up, by major legacy media outlets and associated think tanks.

At the conference that will continue until 6 January 154 research papers will be presented including on natural and social science, agriculture and natural resources, archeology and national heritage, Diaspora opportunities and challenges, economic development, environment and climate change, language and linguistics, law, politics and regional and global issues, science and technology as well as folklores and music. 70 of the research papers will be presented by Eritrean experts from inside the country and abroad.

Academicians, experts and researchers from Germany, Italy, the UK, People's Republic of China, Russian Federation, Hungary, India, Egypt, Uganda, Somalia, the US, Canada and others are attending the conference.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.