New Orleans Attacker's Family Reacts Half-Brother Claims 'They Didn't See Any Warnings Signs'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Abdur-Rahim Jabbar, 24, the half-brother of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in the recent New Orleans attack, expressed shock and disbelief at his sibling's actions. In an interview with NBC News, Abdur-Rahim described the situation as a“complete surprise” to their family.

He emphasized that there were no warning signs or red flags indicating that his half-brother had been radicalized.“There weren't any moments leading up to this that were apparent or red flags to show that he's been radicalized or changed in any way from the loving brother and father and son that we all know,” Abdur-Rahim said.

The attack occurred in the Bourbon Street area when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck into a crowd celebrating the New Year. At least 14 people were killed, and more than two dozen were injured. Shamsud-Din was killed in a subsequent shootout with police.

While the details of Jabbar's radicalization remain unclear, his half-brother noted that their father was Muslim, and their mother had converted from Christianity to Islam when they married. Jabbar was open about his Muslim faith, and Abdur-Rahim described him as someone who wasn't into drinking or partying.

Abdur-Rahim recalled one significant conversation that occurred last year when the war in Gaza was discussed.“He was upset about what's happening in Palestine,” Abdur-Rahim shared.“It was genocide on both sides,” Jabbar had said, reflecting his concern about the ongoing conflict.

According to Abdur-Rahim, Shamsud-Din seemed to become more devout after his most recent divorce, but he never expressed any radical views or discussed ISIS.“He was trying to find himself,” Abdur-Rahim explained, reiterating the lack of any clear signs of radicalization or extremist beliefs prior to the attack.