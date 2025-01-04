Fans Of Omani, Bahraini Teams Enter Stadium For Gulf Cup Showdown

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News feature by Faisalm Al-Khmaili

KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Fans of the Bahraini and Omani teams, set to encounter shortly on the pitch of Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, are entering the gigantic premises to chant for their teams.

The match, due to kick off shortly, will determine winner of Khaleeji Zain 26 (the Arabian Gulf cup).

The fans are walking into the in an orderly fashion; with many boasting clothes depicting the two countries' national flags. (end)

