Fans Of Omani, Bahraini Teams Enter Stadium For Gulf Cup Showdown
News feature by Faisalm Al-Khmaili
KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Fans of the Bahraini and Omani football teams, set to encounter shortly on the pitch of Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, are entering the gigantic premises to chant for their teams.
The match, due to kick off shortly, will determine winner of Khaleeji Zain 26 tournament (the Arabian Gulf cup).
The fans are walking into the Stadium in an orderly fashion; with many boasting clothes depicting the two countries' national flags. (end)
