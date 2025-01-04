UNIFIL Criticizes Israeli Occupation's Destruction Of Infrastructure, Properties In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 4 (KUNA) - The UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday criticized the Israeli forces' destruction of civilian and military properties and infrastructure in South Lebanon including those belonging to the UN forces.

"We call on all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities," the UNIFIL said in a press release.

It pointed out that this morning peacekeepers observed an Israeli occupation bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there.

The UNIFIL dismissed the Israeli forces' deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces as "a flagrant violation of resolution 1701 and international law". (end)

