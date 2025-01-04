Video Home & Electronic Centre Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Re-Certification

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Video Home & Electronic Centre – Jumbo has successfully achieved re-certification of its Quality Management System (QMS) to ISO 9001:2015 standards.

The certification was awarded by Bureau Veritas, a globally recognised authority in testing, inspection, and certification.

Notably, Video Home & Electronic Centre has held ISO certification since 2002, making it the first electronic/household trading house in Qatar to achieve such a distinction over two decades ago. This long-standing commitment to international quality standards underscores the company's leadership and dedication to excellence in the region.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification reaffirms the organisation's ability to consistently deliver products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The re-certification process involved a comprehensive audit of workflow processes, customer satisfaction, supply chain management, and the continual improvement of its QMS, ensuring adherence to the highest standards.

“We are immensely proud to have achieved re-certification under ISO 9001:2015 standards. This milestone reflects our dedication to quality and our focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement,” said C V Rappai, director & CEO, Video Home & Electronic Centre.

Jumbo Electronics operates across multiple locations in Qatar, including its head office along Airport Road - Doha, 14 Jumbo Electronics showrooms throughout the country, and a dedicated warehouse and after-sales facility.

The certification further solidifies its reputation as a trusted name in consumer electronics, B2B supplies, modular kitchen solutions and specialised services, including HVAC, CCTV, fire safety systems, and more.

